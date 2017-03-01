Most noisy alerts happen because you’re monitoring something unnecessarily or because you’ve set the wrong threshold.

Other services don’t let you adjust what is being monitored or set the threshold for the alert, so it’s impossible to fine-tune what alerts the user receives.

How Ropig drastically reduces time spent on alerts:

Event-level routing via JSON field matching

With event level routing you can choose which escalation policy to use based on the event’s properties. For example: a critical event gets sent to the on-call person via SMS, while a warning-level event is sent via email.

We do this with key/value matching on the event’s JSON fields.

Event-level routing allows you to:

Send alerts to the right person (e.g. send database related events to the database admin). This helps with noisy alerts, since the alert only gets sent to the person who can take an action.

Send events to the right channel (e.g. for some events, SMS me, for others just email me). This helps reduce the number of wake-me-up-in-the-middle-of-the-night alerts.

Ignore alerts that aren’t important at all. This helps with noisy alerts, since you can filter out alerts based on a threshold you determine.

Rate conditions

With rate conditioning you’ll only receive an alert if enough events to match the filter have occurred. Rate conditioning is useful for errors where frequency matters. Sometimes you don’t care if one request fails, but 1,000 fails within an hour would be critically important.